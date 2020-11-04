Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Election 2020: Mahama will lose by 1.6 million votes – Nitiwul predicts

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has been reminded that the very persons who voted against his candidature in 2016 are still around and would still reject him in the 2020 polls.



Defense Minister Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul reveals that the number has even increased which implies he would lose the 2020 polls by a wider margin because his own kinsmen have rejected him for leaving no legacy.



Speaking at an event in Chereponi covered by MyNewsGh.com, he disclosed that the former President failed to give a good account of himself and should therefore not be voted for in the 2020 polls.



“The one million who voted against him in 2016 are still around. The number will rise to 1.6 million in the 2020 polls. He left no legacy for the people of the north. He claims he is a northerner but left no legacy. There is no legacy like giving you a region because it comes with development. You can get that type of development when the party that believes in development is in power. You have no excuse because you are lucky to have the Vice President in the region... you can walk to him directly with your problems. Unite and vote wisely. The biggest mistake is when everybody has won and Chereponi is out. The MP will be in opposition and cannot champion development,” he disclosed.



He promised that the party will deliver on the Eastern Corridor seats for the NPP warning that any constituency that votes for the NDC will have their MP on the side of the minority which would affect development.

