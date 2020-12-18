Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: Likelihood of NDC winning in court is out - Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Many political pundits have been encouraging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to seek redress following the alleged 'stolen' verdict post-election 2020.



Even though the NDC is aware that going to court is an option available to them, there's no indication that they are willing to tow that road yet.



For now, they have decided to embark on nationwide demonstrations.



Forensic audit



Former President, John Dramani Mahama who was the flagbearer of the NDC is asking for a forensic audit of the 2020 elections.



“This is the most incompetent election we’ve had. I mean everything about this election does not reach the standard the EC has attained for itself...With the incompetence, the EC has shown, it will be useful for us to do a forensic audit of the EC’s own systems and numbers to come to what the final number from the EC is.,” he told VOA news during an interview.



No stampede



Meanwhile, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi says “going to court is an option but whether or not we will exercise that option lies in our bosom”; adding nobody can stampede them into going to court.



In response to this, the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says even though there's no likelihood of them winning in court, it is worth the try.



" . . there's no human being or institution out there that is perfect; that is why there are laws . . . so we appeal to our brothers and sisters in the NDC to compile meticulously their figures and pink sheets and take it to court . . . for all you know they can convince the court . . . even if you lose and I have looked through my crystal ball and seen that the likelihood of them winning is out, but it's possible that some defects that could arise could lead to reforms," he indicated.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.