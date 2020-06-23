Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Election 2020: Kwadjo Asante vows to expand NPP's votes in Suhum

The newly elected parliamentary candidate for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kwadjo Oboafo Asante, has vowed he will expand the NPP's votes in the area in the upcoming 2020 general elections.



This was after he defeated longtime serving MP, Hon Frederick Opare Ansah, in the party's primaries organized on Saturday, June 20, 2020.



Kwadjo Asante, an educationist who was contesting for the first time, polled 394 votes with Opare Ansah garnering 272 votes, a 122 vote difference.



Speaking to the media after the primaries, he expressed gratitude to the delegates who voted massively for him to become the next parliamentary candidate for the Suhum Constituency.



“I thank all the delegates because I wouldn’t have gone this far if not you. I promise to work tirelessly for the people with humbleness. I have sacrificed and availed myself for the constituency.



“I will help to win with a wide margin of votes for the party in the December general elections. I will call on all the party faithfuls together with the NDC members in Suhum to rally behind me because we are yearning for the development of Suhum and not NDC or NPP” He said.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Darko Darkwa also commended all the delegates for voting peacefully for the first time without any violence.



According to her, voting in peace without violence means they have the party at heart and has expressed her affections following the victory of her favourite candidate Kwadjo Asante.



“We are looking forward to seeing our President winning the seat in the December polls together with our parliamentary candidate so the work can go on well for Ghanaians. I thank God for giving me someone who has promised to work with me together” she said.



“I also promised as MCE in Suhum to work hard for the betterment of the constituency. As a Women Organizer for the party, we fought very hard to unseat the NDC in the 2000 elections and for matter, we are going to do the same for our candidate”



“I’m prophesying that, if he wins to become MP for Suhum he will become a Minister” she added.





