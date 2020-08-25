Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Election 2020: It’ll be suicidal to vote out Akufo-Addo – Dr. Kyeremateng

Mr Michael Kyeremateng is a Specialist in Homeopathic Medicine at the C4C Homeopathic Hospital

Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, Specialist in Homeopathic Medicine at the C4C Homeopathic Hospital, has indicated that it would be suicidal for Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the December polls.



This is because the NPP government, has begun lots of projects which they need to stay in power to complete.



According to him, voting for the NDC and John Mahama would mean nothing but retarding the progress, gains and growth of Ghana.



Dr. Kyeremateng speaking with Angel News’ Nana Gyenin pointed out that the Free SHS, construction of irrigation dams, factories under 1D1F, reduction of Homeopathic Medicine registration from $3600 to $720 among others are things that the citizenry ought to be proud of and vote to retain the Akufo-Addo government.



He was of the opinion that the NDC when voted back to power will cancel not continue the good works of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



“I can assure you that when NPP is voted out of government, all the implementation of the NPP projects will not manifest thus Ghanaians will suffer the more. When we take a careful look at Ghanaian Political history for some time now, any new administration would want to start something new and will not want to continue the projects started by the previous administration. This always brings us backwards in growth and developments,” he said.



He also averred that: “teacher training allowances, Free SHS, low cost of Homeopathic drug registration and low duties on importations among others will also stop for a fact because the NDC administration would be of the notion that Ghanaians will, or might praise the previous Administration for such initiatives and due to political ambition on the bases of selfishness.”



He said “Ghanaians should let the NPP remain in power in the interest of Ghana and not in the interest of the NPP or NDC for growth and development.”





