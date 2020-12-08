General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Election 2020: I never pulled the trigger on anyone – Hawa Koomson

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has denied allegations that she gunned down somebody during the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections in her constituency.



According to the MP, she did not step out of her house after returning from the polling station where she voted on Monday.



Ms Koomson was speaking to the media in an interview on Tuesday, 8 December 2020.



The MP, who sought re-election on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), retained the seat to serve a third term.



She said: “I’m happy that at long last, the battle has been won, both presidential and parliamentary; the battle has been won.”



The Awutu Senya East MP indicated that although she couldn’t reach her set target for the polls, she still retained the seat.



She stated: “My target was around 12,000, 15000 votes. Even though I couldn’t get that target, but at the end of the day, I’ve won”.



The MP also disclosed that she was not behind the shooting incident that took place on the day of the polls in her constituency, which resulted in the injuring of two people.



“Well, yesterday, you heard a whole lot of rumour. People thought they were going to use that one to get the seat. Like I mentioned early on, I never went out yesterday but I got the information that they said I was out there with a gun and I shot somebody down.



“So, some of my people didn’t want to come out to vote and those who wanted me, said ‘no, if that be the case, they wouldn’t vote for me, so, few people didn’t vote for me but still I’ve won,” the Awutu Senya East MP noted.



She assured her constituents of a continuation of all the projects that were started in the constituency that have not been completed.



“The projects that I started that are not completed, we’ll complete them. We’re bringing on board new projects,” Ms Koomson added.

