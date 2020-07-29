Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Election 2020: I’m for Mahama and NDC - Atta Mills’ son

Samuel Kofi Atta Mills

The son of former and late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Samuel Kofi Mills has declared his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), going into the December 2020 polls.



Mr. Samuel Kofi Atta Mills made the declaration when he addressed journalists after a short meeting with the Volta regional executives of the party at the party’s regional office in the Volta regional capital of Ho on Wednesday, July 29.



He said, “I’m here to support the NDC going into the 2020 elections. I believe it’s very important especially with the tradition that we have as the NDC party in the social democratic terrain, that we are able to maintain our tradition.



The NDC is a party that promotes peace, we are a party that promotes inclusiveness and I think it is very important that we are able to continue that tradition in a way because this is what Ghana needs at the moment; we need to make sure that we are able to maintain peace in this country and I believe the NDC is a party that will be able to give us that and lead us to where we need to be.”



At the meeting, Mr. Mills assured the party of his readiness to join in grassroot mobilization and all other party activities especially in the Volta region towards the victory of the NDC in the 2020 polls.



He described the Volta region as a place of home that his late father loved and brought him when he was still alive in 2011.



Touching on his relationship with flag bearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Mills explained that he shares a very healthy, father-and-son relationship with him.



“I’m very close to President Mahama; in fact, we live very close to each other and I have made this very clear even in Accra that I’m very close with him. I’m more or less always in his house, if I need anything or any support and I go to him, he takes care of it. He is more or less a father to me, so I’m very close to him -we don’t have any issues at all.”



Mr. Samuel Kofi Attah Mills is the only surviving son of late President Mills who died in 2012 while still serving as a head of state.



While in the Volta region, Samuel Attah Mills would be touring some registration centers to observe the ongoing Voter registration exercise.

