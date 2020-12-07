Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Hassan Ayariga votes in Tinsungo clinic polling station

Hassan Ayariga, APC Presidential aspirant

All PC Presidential candidate Dr Hassan Ayariga has successfully cast his vote at the Tinsungo clinic polling station.



He expressed satisfaction in the voting process.



He also expressed worry over failure by the IGP to put security at that polling station and for him as Presidential candidate.



Over 17 million voters were registered in a contentious compilation of a new register earlier this year.



The number of voters is two million up from the 15 million that were captured for the 2016 election. Voters will elect a president and some 275 members of parliament across the 16 regions.



There are a total of 33,000 polling stations as against (over 28,000 stations in 2016) dotted across the country where the EC will be supervising affairs with security agencies to conduct the country’s eighth successive general election.

