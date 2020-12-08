Election 2020: Haruna Iddrisu retains Tamale South

General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has retained the Tamale South seat for the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Monday’s polls.



He got 69,307 votes to secure another four-year term in Parliament.



Mr Iddrisu beat the governing New Patriotic Party’s Yakubu Yussif, who polled 23, 417.



The other candidates include the Convention People’s Party’s Kassim Abdul Jalilu (542) and Imoro Nabila Sualisu (731).



Mr Iddrisu dedicated his “victory to the chiefs and people of Tamale South” and assured them that “I will continue to reflect and mirror their needs and aspirations as an advocate, for an improvement in their quality of life, as a people and advocate improved infrastructure for them”.



