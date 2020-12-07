General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Election 2020: Guns blaze at Kasoa polling station, 2 shot

The gunshots wrung from a black Toyota Land Cruiser [File photo]

Two people have been shot at the Church of Christ polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region in the ongoing general elections.



The gunshots wrung from a black Toyota Land Cruiser.



The targets of the shooters were driving in a Kia saloon car.



The occupants of the two vehicles are yet to be identified.



The injured victims have been rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.



After the shooting incident, there more police and military personnel were deployed to beef up security in the area.



A similar shooting incident happened in the constituency during the voter registration exercise a few months ago.



The incumbent MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson, claimed responsibility for pulling the trigger.

