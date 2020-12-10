General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Govern as President of all citizens – Dr Kofi Amoah advises Akufo-Addo

Dr Kofi Amoah is a Celebrated Ghanaian businessman

Celebrated Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has joined various personalities in congratulating President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on emerging the winner of the 2020 Presidential elections.



This comes after Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot in a bid to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.



In a post shared on Twitter, Dr Kofi Amoah urged the President-elect and Vice President-elect to govern the citizenry as one people irrespective of their political party affiliation.



“Congrats to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Vice President-elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. My humble advice is that you may have campaigned as the NPP candidate, but I pray that post swearing-in, you will govern as President of ALL CITIZENS. Our nation needs REAL UNITY,” the tweet read.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366 percent in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had 12 candidates.



See Dr Kofi Amoah's tweet below:





Congrats to President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Vice President-elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia



My humble advice is that you may have campaigned as the NPP candidate, but I pray that post swearing-in, you will govern as President of ALL CITIZENS



Our nation needs REAL UNITY — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) December 9, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.