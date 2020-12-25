General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Election 2020: Go to court if you have issues with the results – Peter Mac Manu to NDC

Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Peter Mac Manu

The campaign manager of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu has urged the NDC to head to court if they have qualms with the results of the 2020 polls.



The NDC has been demonstrating and protesting against the results of the just-ended December elections since it was announced by the Electoral Commission.



President Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer of the NPP was declared the winner of the presidential election after pulling 6,730,587 votes (51.3%) whiles the competitor and flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama amassed 6,213,182 (47.3%).



But since the declaration of President Akufo-Addo weeks ago as the winner of the election, the NDC has refused to concede defeat, claiming the election was rigged to favor the NPP.



The leading opposition party has been embarking on numerous demonstrations and protests nationwide as a sign of expressing their dissatisfaction with the results announced by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



But at a press conference, Peter Mac Manu has urged the NDC to go to court and challenge the decision if they have any issues with the election results.



He believes citing their supporters to embark on demonstrations across the country disturb the public peace and won’t change anything but a competent court of jurisdiction is the right source to challenge the decision.



According to Mr. Manu, the NDC has refused to go to court because they have no case and evidence to back their claims thus inciting their supporters to go on demonstrations which endangers the “lives of other people’s children while their own are enjoying comfortably at the plus mansions.”



On the Techiman South parliamentary seat, Peter Mac Manu stated that the NPP’s parliamentary candidate Martin Agyei Mensah won the seat with 49,682 votes as against NDC’s Christian Baayire’s 49, 205 votes.

