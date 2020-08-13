Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Election 2020: Ghana now has a credible voters’ register – NPP

Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako

The New Patriotic Party says Ghana now has a more credible voters register ahead of the December elections.



According to the party, the decision to compile a new register has ensured that several ineligible people who were on the old voters register have been removed.



On Wednesday, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa revealed that there are still foreigners and minors on the newly created voters’ register.



She, however, said mechanisms put in place by the commission will clean the voter’s roll of the illegal persons on it.



“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our registration centres. Additionally, we are aware that a number of minors have found their way into the register.



“We are confident that the challenge processes initiated at all districts throughout the country will unearth these illegal persons and rid the register of those who do not qualify to be thereon.”



But Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, the Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako stated that despite minors and illegal people on the new register, it is better than keeping the old register.



“At this stage, the position of the NPP has been vindicated. We [NPP] had held the position that our 2012 register had some defects and wasn’t fit for purpose. The NPP will always make sure that the laws work so if there are minors and foreigners on our register, the laws must be applied…to a large extent, we’ll have a more credible register than if we had kept the old one and done a limited registration exercise,” Mr Nimako told Morning Starr host Lantam Papanko.













