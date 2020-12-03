Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Election 2020: Female celebrities who have endorsed Nana Addo ahead of election 2020

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Every election year, we see various celebrities come out to endorse political parties of their choice.



Some stay consistent in their choice but others tend to endorse different parties every four years either depending on how much they have been paid or for other personal reasons.



With December 7 fast approaching, here is a list of female celebrities who have endorsed sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Actress, Bibi Bright, has since 2012 been an open and faithful supporter of the NPP as well as a member of the NPP Loyal Ladies.



She has continued to openly support the NPP and has even contested for some slots in the past. Bibi has once again come forth this year to endorse the New Patriotic Party.





