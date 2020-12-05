Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Election 2020: Ellembelle NPP aspirant campaigns in Senior High Schools

play videoThe campaign was taken to several Senior High Schools in the Ellembele Constituency

In what could be described as a blatant disregard for the code of conduct stipulated by the Ghana Education Service (GES), banning political activities in schools, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh has been touring schools in the area into fertile grounds for political activities.



Amidst music and political jingles, Kwasi Bonzoh stormed the premises of schools such as the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS), Kikam Technical Institute, Kamgbunli Islamic SHS and the Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOkASS) at Awiebo in the Western Region.



The NPP candidate who is contesting the incumbent MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, seized the opportunity to donate Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the schools to help against the Coronavirus pandemic as well as sewing machines and street bulbs.



Teaching and learning came to a halt as the students were electrified by the party jingles drawing them to come out of their classrooms singing and dancing.



Addressing the students and teachers, Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, charged the students to vote for NPP based on the implementation of the Free SHS flagship programme.



He said: "Now listen, in 2016 your parents, grandparents, your siblings, your uncles, everybody voted for Akufo-Addo and today you have Free SHS so 2020 you too vote massively for Akufo-Addo to continue to enjoy the Free SHS because if you make mistakes and vote for NDC and John Mahama they will cancel it so vote wisely".



He seized the platform to ask the student whether they like Free SHS or Okada business, the students shouted they like the Free SHS than the Okada business.



"This election is about Free SHS and Okada business, we the NPP are campaigning on Free SHS and our opponent NDC are also campaigning on Okada business so I will urge you to vote campaign the Okada business manifesto being promised by the NDC and vote for Akufo-Addo who is talking about the Free SHS.



Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh touted some of the educational infrastructure Akufo-Addo-led government was doing in the various Senior High Schools in the Ellembelle District.



He was optimistic that he would win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the first time for the NPP.



Some of the students who spoke to Ghanaweb, promised to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and Kwasi Bonzoh, the Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate because of the Free SHS flagship programme.



The Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate Kwasi Bonzoh was accompanied by his Constituency Executives led by the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Samuel Akainyah and the media.





