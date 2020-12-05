Regional News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Election 2020: Ellembelle GUM executives, supporters openly declare support for Armah-Buah

Dozens of party faithfuls, supporters and sympathizers of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) in the Ellembelle Constituency have unanimously declared their support for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in the December 07 parliamentary elections.



The move follows a decision by the Ellembelle Constituency Executives led by the party's Coordinator, Rev. Richard Horbah to pull out of the Parliamentary race and rally behind Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah towards a resounding victory.



The party's decision to cross carpet came to light when teeming supporters of GUM joined the MP to commission a pipe-borne water at Ambainu and commission a new JHS block at Asemko.



The Ellembelle GUM Coordinator who is also a Reverend Minister of the Divine Ministry at Bobrama, pointed out that among the two major political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) offers the best alternative when it comes to developmental projects and social intervention policies.



He added that the party has also followed with keen interest the manifesto of the NDC which has been much touted as "The People's Manifesto" designed with a lot of social intervention policies to better the living conditions of the people.



Rev. Horbah noted that the good social intervention policies of the MP has witnessed unprecedented development in Ellembelle.



He catalogued a number of developmental projects completed by the NDC such as asphalt overlay, electricity, potable water, school blocks, CHPS compounds, mobile clinic, food bank, elderly Care center among others.



According to the GUM supporters, they have rescinded their decision to vote for their own Parliamentary Candidate in the December 07 polls, Nana Ayelebie Amihere and will rather vote massively for Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah to continue pushing the developmental agenda of Ellembelle forward.



Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who is the NDC's Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region took the opportunity to thank the Constituency Executives and their supporters for declaring their unflinching support for him and the NDC in the December 7th General Elections.



He also urged them to do a clean campaign and move to all corners of the constituency to campaign massively for the NDC.



Mr. Armah Buah pledged not to disappoint Ellembelle in his term as he predicted a resounding victory for himself and former President Mahama.



"I thank God you have joined me to retain Ellembelle Parliamentary seat to develop the constituency for the next four years and I will never disappoint you because the development of Ellembelle Constituency is my priority, I know some people will start insulting you but be focused because the NDC party led by former President John Mahama is rescuing this country from the hands of Family and Friends and corrupt Akufo-Addo government come December 7, I thank you once again for joining the team"; he stated.

