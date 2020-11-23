Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Election 2020: EC caught pants down creating avenue for double voting - Otokunor alleges

play videoDeputy General Secretary for NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, is accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of seeking to create an environment for double voting to thrive in the upcoming December 7th polls.



According to him, but for the vigilance of his party, the EC would have succeeded in its latest attempt to rig the elections in one party's favour.



“Our investigation proved that there were some people in the Special Voters register who were also captured in the main certified register and this meant that these people can vote on December 1 (the date for Special Voting) and also exercise their franchise during the main election”, he posited.



“We did not take it lightly because if we had allowed it to go unchecked, it would have undermine the entire election process; it would amount to double voting”, he stressed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Peter Otokunor said that the NDC's action has now resulted in the electoral body giving them the assurance that it will scan the certified voter register to delete names already captured in the list of special voters.



Linking the "double voting attempt" to the possible disenfranchisement of some security officers whose names have been excluded from the special voter register, making it impossible for them to partake in this year's general elections, the NDC Deputy General Secretary slammed the EC for its incompetence and shoddy work.



".... the explanation given by the Electoral Commission that it did not get the complete information of the security officers to take part in the special voting is flimsy and unacceptable;....his is the first time that security officers will be denied their right to vote...its an indictment on the EC," he posited.



Watch video below:





