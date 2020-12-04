Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Election 2020: Don’t listen to quack prophets – Emeritus Sarpong

Emeritus Archbishop Peter Akwasi Sarpong

As Ghanaians head to the polls in barely 3 days, the retired Archbishop of the Kumasi Diocese of the Catholic Church has urged citizens to disregard any alleged prophecy on the outcome of the exercise.



The admonition of Emeritus Archbishop Peter Akwasi Sarpong follows the recent practice where several ministers in the Christian faith, forecast the supposed winners of elections.



Over 16 million Ghanaians are expected to exercise their franchise on Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a new president and Members of Parliament for the 275 constituencies.



Speaking in an interview with Fox FM Online on Friday, the Emeritus stated that: “I have a problem myself with that kind of behaviour. I think it’s a bad practice. No self-respected prophet will do that.”



“Read Ezekiel 2 and 3 and you’ll see the real meaning of a prophet. A prophet is one who speaks on behalf of God, tells the people what to do and what not to do; predicting the outcome of elections is not one of them”, he added.



He further charged Ghanaians to ignore such pronouncements, since it can be a recipe for electoral chaos.



“Never follow them, don’t listen to them; remember the words of Jesus Christ himself, he said a time is coming that when people will say, here I am or here he is. It is such a pity that such things do happen, but unfortunately, when they do happen, there’s nothing you and I who hate these things can do about it.”



He hinted that: “God is not coming to declare the outcome of elections to anybody and so my advice to Ghanaians is that, don’t listen to these quack prophets.”



Emeritus Archbishop Peter Akwasi Sarpong, a seasoned author with 1,000 books to his credit, has published another book aimed at ensuring a free, fair, peaceful election this year.



The book, titled, “Advice to Ghanaians on Elections from a Senior Citizen” details open letters to the Electoral Commission, the Judiciary, the Legislature, the Executive, the security agencies, the media, traditional leaders, religious bodies, and the general public.

