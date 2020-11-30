General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Don’t deny us the right to vote - Akpafu, Lolobi chiefs send strong message to EC

File photo of Akpafu chiefs during a press conference

The chiefs of Lolobi and Akpafu traditional areas have cautioned the Electoral Commission against what they believe to be a calculated attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to disenfranchise their citizens in the upcoming elections on December 7.



According to a statement by the Joint Steering Committee of the two traditional areas to the Commission, although they have been made part of the electoral areas under the Hohoe Constituency in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region in the current electoral cycle, they have been assigned to Jasikan District in the recently published Voters Register.



The two traditional areas say it is unfortunate that the EC has assigned them to Jasikan District in the recently published Voters Register, stating that they have no prior history, mandate or engagement at the primaries with the district.

The two traditional areas make reference to a Supreme Court ruling on the matter, which they say they understand to mean that Lolobi and Akpafu must remain in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region until after January 6, 2021.

“We understand, per the Judgment of the Supreme Court: Reference Number 16/01/20 In The Case Between Valentine Edem Dgatse Vrs Henry Ametefe & 5 Others Dated 24th June 2020, that existing electoral mandates must be preserved as under CI 95 until after January 6, 2021.



"By implication, we the people of Lolobi and Akpafu Traditional Areas, are preserved by CI 95 until 6th January 20,12. There is, therefore, no basis for any suspension, denial of rights or discriminatory treatment of our people in the 2020 elections,” the Joint statement said.



It added: “Take note that our people were fully engaged in the selection, nomination and election of candidates in the primaries of all political parties in the Hohoe Constituency and know the candidates representing them very well. Same cannot be said of the Jasikan District/Buem Constituency.”



According to the Joint Steering Committee of the two traditional areas, any action or attempt to suspend their full participation in the upcoming polls “will amount to deliberate disenfranchising” of their rights to vote.



The two communities have been against a decision by the Justice Brobbey Commission to place them in the Oti Region and Buem Constituency respectively.



Read the full statement by the joint committee of the Lolobi and Akpafu traditional areas below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.