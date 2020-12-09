Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Election 2020: Don't dare me again - Sam George warns NPP PC

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George has sent a strong word of caution to his main opponent in the 2020 Parliamentary race, Alex Martey not to ever dare him again.



Alex Martey had predicted that he will beat the incumbent NDC MP by an overwhelming vote on December 7, only for him to lose miserably.



Sam George polled 48,601 votes against Alex Martey who secured 19,911 votes in the 2020 Parliamentary race.



Sam George who was confident of his chances of winning the elections, had promised to defeat his contender by a 20,000 margin and he did just that as he earned 28,690 votes in margin.



However, speaking after the polls, Sam George advised Alex Martey not to ever dare him again. He added that a lion like himself can never be terrified by a hyena like Alex Martey.



“In coming into this elections he said he was the hyena and that the hyena was coming to chase out the lion. If he had DSTV and watched National Geographic he would know the hyena could not stand up to the lion, Sam George said.



He added “He promised me 20,000 votes but he did not get 20,000 votes. But I have no words for him but to tell him to cut his coat according to his size. Next time when you want to pick a fight, know who you going to fight."



