You are here: HomeNews2020 11 16Article 1109866

General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Christian Council to hold one-week prayer, fasting

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

The Ghana Christian Council has announced a one-week national prayer and fasting service ahead of the December 7 general elections.

According to the council, the non-denominational service will begin on November 25 through to November 29 to mobilise Christians to pray for peace before, during, and after the polls.

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the Council, Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose, indicated that the week-long religious service has been captured under the theme; “Seek peace and pursue it”.

Parts of the statement again disclosed that all flagbearers of the contesting parties will be called to affirm their commitment to a peaceful election 2020.

The Christian Council also stated amongst other things that the prayer and fasting will be climaxed with a special service on November 29 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Below is a copy of the full statement;



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter