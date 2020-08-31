Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Election 2020: Choose decisive Akufo-Addo over undecided Mahama – NPP

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama to return to the presidency will be suicidal to Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pointed out.



The national director of communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said Mahama toyed with the future of the country hence voting for him is similar to returning to the days of experimentation.



“We cannot afford to go back to the days of experimentation,” Mr. Asamoa noted at a press conference in Accra on August 31, 2020.



“Through you, ladies and gentlemen of the media, we are humbly asking Ghanaians to choose decisive, focused, courageous, committed, competent and compassionate leadership over wishy-washy, flip-flopping, indecisive and incoherent leadership. Akufo-Addo represents leadership of service that will transform Ghana for all. Vote for him to protect our progress.”



“The choice before the Ghanaian people is simple. We have a choice between decision and indecision. We have a choice between vision and a lack of vision. We have a choice between transparently leveraging our natural endowments in the international economic financial space for accelerated development or having it handed out to a brother.



“We invite governance partners, especially thought leaders and civil society influencers to objectively debate the potential outputs and outcomes of novel initiatives. We welcome input that improves our capacity and ability to turn Ghana into the go-to hub that it can become,” he added.



According to him, president Akufo-Addo stands tall with a clear cut vision for Ghanaians ahead of the general elections hence the need to retain him.



“This thoughtful and decisive President we have, listens. He is sensitive to the needs of the Ghanaian people, providing education to an extra 100,000 Ghanaian children a year. Children John Mahama believes should be on the streets. This thoughtful decisive President takes risks for the future of your child, running a doubletrack system in the short term whilst preparing for the longer term with securitisation of the GETFund for massive educational infrastructure.



“John Mahama tells us he will abolish the double-track system by completing E-blocks. How does the completion of E-blocks abolish doubletrack? Because the E-bocks are not in the doubletrack schools. So, tell us the correlation between the E-blocks and the doubletrack schools. In any event, many schools are already going off the doubletrack system, thanks to the massive infrastructure developments that are taking place across all the double-track schools.



“My friend Mustapha Abdul-Hamid tells me his former school, Bawku SHS has just received the all-clear to go off doubletrack from when the academic years resume. There is already a clear and systematic agenda to phase out the doubletrack system. Candidate Mahama you are late to the game. You just follow the wind,” Mr. Asamoa remarked.



He said the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is geared towards development and making the economy stronger in every sector.



“We are transforming agriculture, exporting nineteen different products where you had us importing plantain (pages 41 to 49). We remember you building one expensive factory for which we are yet to produce a teaspoon of sugar. Pages 23 to 38 of the manifesto will tell you where we are with 1D1F, the programme set to revolutionise production for value addition. Jobs and incomes.



“Candidate Mahama, you got your opportunity and you blew it. You have nothing to offer the Ghanaian people. As for your excuse that you have learnt your lessons and want an opportunity to correct them, it is important for you to realise that Ghana and Ghanaian lives cannot be used for experimentation. Happily, Candidate Mahama has been advised to tell us his mistakes and how he intends to correct them before making more promises he does not intend to keep".



“Ladies and gentlemen of the media, today, Ghana is the talk of the international community, thanks to the sterling leadership of President Akufo-Addo. We are on the move. It will be a tragedy, if we should put this country in reverse gear by entrusting it into the hands of a person who is a self-confessed doubter. One who is never able to make his mind about anything. One who was so incompetent and corrupt he run a “create, loot and share” economy,” Mr. Asamoa opined.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.