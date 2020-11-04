Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Election 2020: Bono Regional Organizer surprises NPP with goodies

The items were donated to the constituencies by the NPP Bono Regional Organizer, Konlaabig Rasheed

The Bono Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Konlaabig Rasheed has surprised the party with goodies by making a personal donation of 30 motorbikes, 2,000 t-shirts and mobile phones to all 12 constituencies in the region.



The items according to the NPP executive forms part of his integral loyalty and unreserved commitment to the New Patriotic Party and his personal contribution towards the agenda 4More4Nana aimed at retaining President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as the party’s parliamentary candidates in the region.



“This is a personal donation aimed at resourcing the party at the base to ensure that the agenda of winning all 12 seats in the region is not a mirage. I am equally doing this to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is retained to continue to develop Ghana the more”, he stated.



He pleaded with the party’s faithful to bury their differences and work together as a team to secure victory for the NPP come December 7, 2020.



Konlaabig Rasheed also donated motorbikes to leaders of some volunteer groups within the Bono enclave.



Mobile phones were also donated to some NPP Bono regional communication members. Beneficiaries were admonished to put the items into good use and not divert them for personal gains.



Receiving the items on behalf of his colleagues Frank M. Damtarl who is the Sunyani East constituency Chairman acknowledged the efforts of Konlaabig Rasheed to the development of the party in the area by resourcing the various constituencies within the Bono region.



Bartholomew N. Incoom, the Sunyani East Constituency Organizer on behalf of his colleagues also appreciated the efforts of the Regional Organizer.



He recounted similar donations of motorbikes, bicycles, desktop computers, farm inputs and implements to all the 29 constituencies in the then Brong Ahafo region prior to 2016 general election by Konlaabig Rasheed even though the NPP was then in opposition.

