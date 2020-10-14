Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo winning by 60% of votes - FF Antoh

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Frederick Fredua Antoh, popularly called FF Antoh says President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo will win the December polls with 60 percent of votes.



According to him, Ghanaians are overwhelmed with the performance of the NPP administration and will therefore renew its mandate in the upcoming polls.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, the former Ashanti regional chair of the governing party said the party will also win at least 45 out of the 47 parliamentary seats in the region.



“Everywhere you go everyone is talking about free SHS, Akufo-Addo is fulfilling the works of God. With God on our side, we will see what happens. President Mahama is going to leave politics after this election. I have been to everywhere in the Ashanti region and I’m telling you that Akufo-Addo is winning. In 2012 he had 47% of the votes, in 2016 he had 53 percent so you will see what will happen this time around. We are going to win massively in this election. I am predicting about 60% for Akufo-Addo,” he said.



He added: “I am hoping we get at least 45 of the seats in the Ashanti Region and 80% presidential votes. I don’t want to build castles in the air this realistic figures I’m giving you. I’m so sure of these numbers, there are some seats that we can target but there are some I’m so sure we are taking this time around”.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and parliamentarians. President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama are facing off for the third time for the presidential slot after each winning against the other previously.

