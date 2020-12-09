Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Election 2020: Akufo-Addo using military to subvert will of the people – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

The Akufo-Addo government is using the Ghana Armed Forces to overturn the parliamentary results of some constituencies won by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after Monday’s polls, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has alleged.



The Tamale South MP told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday, 9 December 2020 that: “There are attempts by the NPP government, led by Akufo-Addo, to shamefully attempt to subvert the sovereign rule of the Ghanaian people and even reduce our parliamentary numbers by five, targeting Tarkwa, Upper Denkyira West, Sefwi Wiawso, Sene West and Techiman South”.



“In Upper Denkyira West, even after collation and reconciliation, it is the NDC that won the seat there. They have threatened the Electoral Officer, saying that they will eliminate and kill him if he so declares the results in favour of the NDC”, he alleged.



The Minority Leader’s allegation ties in with a similar one made by the NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. John Mahama, on Tuesday.



Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, the former President said the people of Ghana voted for change but President Akufo-Addo wants to use the army to steal victory for himself.



“We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament; 140 seats in Parliament, which is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that.



“I’ve looked at the results we’ve collated so far and I’m excited, I’m happy with the results; we won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us.



“We would resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people”, Mr. Mahama said.



“Some of what is happening is unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic: You cannot use the military to try to overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won and, so, we would resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the people. The right thing must be done.



“We’ve collated our results and we thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they have in us and we will give further details later … and our people should remain calm as we wait for the final verdict but we are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change”, he said.



He also denied rumours that he had conceded to Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and called to congratulate him.



“I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person and no attempt should be made to steal this election; we’ll resist it”, Mr. Mahama said.



“We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us”, said the former President, adding: “It’s clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country; Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government”.



He said the NDC’s analysis of the results shows that the biggest opposition party has won the majority of seats in Parliament.

