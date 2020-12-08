General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Election 2020: Adwoa Safo retains Dome-Kwabenya seat

Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has retained her seat in the 2020 December presidential and parliamentary elections.



The MP polled a total of 75,041 votes against the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, who polled a total of 52,262 votes to win the Dome-Kwabenya seat for a third term in Monday’s polls.



In the presidential ballot, the NDC polled 50,136 votes while the NPP polled 78,467.



The total votes were 129,519 out of which the rejected was 1,352.

