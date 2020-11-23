Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Election 2020: 80 hotspots in Ahafo Region identified

The Ghana Police Service has assured of the public's safety

80 election hotspots in the Ahafo Region have been identified ahead of the upcoming 2020 general elections.



This was disclosed by the Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Kwami Loh, at a dialogue session on political vigilantism organized by the National Peace Council (NPC).



Urging the public not to panic, ASP Loh re-emphasized the command’s preparedness to deal with miscreants in these areas to facilitate violent-free elections.



He also assured that security would be heightened in these areas to maintain law and order for a peaceful general election.



ASP Loh also indicated that the police will not take lightly any violent behavior at the various polling stations thereby cautioning, supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be of good behavior in order not to be found wanting.



He also cautioned the youth against being used as instruments to perpetrate all sorts of crimes during elections.



Meanwhile, a former Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cape Coast, Rev Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng, has commended the security agencies for identifying possible flashpoints across the country ahead of the December polls.



This, according to him, is an indication that they are concerned about the safety of Ghanaians.

