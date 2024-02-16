Elect presiding members without delay in order not to fail DPAT system - CLGA urges

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has called on the various assembly members sworn in on February 12, 2024, to eschew partisan politics that characterizes the election of Presiding Members (PMs) and rather build consensus during the election processes to complete the structures for business to commence in earnest.



The group pointed out that following the inauguration of the assembly members, any further delay in electing PMs will not only stifle development within the communities but also have the potential to make elected assembly members unpopular within their communities.



Deputy Executive Director for CLGA, Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, in statement, explained that “Without a PM, the assemblies may find it difficult to transact any serious business since corporate governance and accountability will suffer, Statutory Committees including Executive Committees, Public Relations and Complaints (PRCC) committees etc. cannot be immediately constituted for business to start.



“No sitting allowance can also be paid to any Assembly member in addition to the possibility of the Assembly failing the District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) system since they may not meet the minimum meeting requirements for the General Assembly and its Committees."



The CLGA is however of the expert view that any undue delay in the election of PMs will have negative implications on the operational and developmental mandates of the MMDAs.



“Putting political party and personal interests before the developmental needs of the districts and its communities will go a long way to affect not only the citizenry but, also the Assembly members who are the representatives of those communities.



"It is based on the above that the CLGA has called on the assembly members to build consensus for the speedy election of their presiding members to enable the inaugurated assemblies hit the ground running,” it concluded.



