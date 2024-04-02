Ejurahene gifts plot of land to 10-year-old girl for winning reality show

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ejura Divisional Council led by Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has gifted a vast plot of land to a 10-year-old class four pupil for winning a television reality show.



The land located in the middle of the Ejura township according to the traditional council is to fulfill a promise made by Barimah Osei Hwedie II after she won the cultural and beauty reality show in the Ashanti Region.



Davida Owusuaah Appiah, branded as Nana Maame, a native of Ejura, was crowned winner in the 2023 edition of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV's Daakye Hemaa reality show.



The Queen Mother of Ejura, Nana Akua Tiwaa II on Saturday, March 30, 2024, officially presented all documents on the land to her.



Speaking at a short ceremony at the Ejura Palace, Nana Akua Tiwaa II said the land which cost thousands of cedis was to encourage the Nana Maame to learn and achieve higher heights in her educational career.



She noted that the Ejura Divisional Council led by Ejurahene Barimah II is always open to supporting brilliant and promising youth in the area who are ready to make Ejura proud.



Appreciation



Receiving the documents on behalf of the school girl, the Ejura Kontihene, Nana Diasempa Antwi Obugyen II thanked the traditional council for the kind gesture.



While expressing gratitude to the entire council, he singled out Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II and commended him for fulfilling the promise.



He added that the gesture would encourage youth in the area to take their education seriously.



Scholarship package



Barimah Osei Hwedie II has also offered Davida a full scholarship from basic school to tertiary level.



Nana Diasempa Antwi Obugyen II during the presentation of the land documents confirmed Nana Maame is indeed enjoying the scholarship package as announced by Ejurahene a few months ago



As part of the package, Barima Osei Hwedie II also set up a bank account for her with seed money of Gh¢10,000.