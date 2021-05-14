Ejura Prison: Religious bodies urged to emulate COP’s gesture

Religion of Friday, 14 May 2021

Muslim Scholar, Peace Ambassador and Security analyst, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, has called on other religious bodies to emulate the good work of the Church of Pentecost (COP).



This comment is in line with the handing over of Ejura Camp Prison to the Prisons Service by the Church of Pentecost.



The facility, described as one of a kind in the country, was constructed at the cost of GHS 3,297,139.81.



The fully furnished three dormitory blocks with the capacity to accommodate 300 inmates also comprise an administration block, chapel which will also serve as classroom, football pitch, baptistry, modern washrooms, mechanized borehole, offices, infirmary, workshops, and other auxiliary facilities, was jointly commissioned by the Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery; the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and the Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II.



Speaking at the event which took place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Chairman of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said the construction of the facility was inspired by the “Possessing the Nations” agenda of the church.



Commenting on the infrastructure with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Muslim Scholar, Peace Ambassador and Security analyst, Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim, noted that the act of punishment is enshrined in both the Islamic and the Christian doctrine.



Citing the Cain and Able story, which can be found in both the Bible and the Quran, Irbard Ibrahim stated that if there were a system like a prison service during the era of Cain and Able, he was sure Cain would have been imprisoned for what he did.