Eighteen New Year babies born at Ridge Hospital

Eighteen babies were born on New Year day at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) in Accra.



The babies, ten boys and eight girls, were delivered between the hours of 0010 hours and 11:55 hours on Friday, January 1, 2021.



Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director of the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency on Saturday that eight of the babies were delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SDV) and ten put to birth through Caesarean Section (CS).



The Medical Director said all the babies were doing well, and that they were born without complications.



He said their mothers would be discharged from Monday, January 4, 2021.



Mrs Clara Afotey, 28, was the first mother to welcome her bouncing baby boy into the world at exactly 0015 hours on New Year day through SDV.



Mrs Afotey told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, that she was so excited to deliver her baby on the first day of the year 2021.



She said she was grateful to God although the sex of the baby swerved her.



"All the scans I had during pregnancy showed that my baby will be a girl, so I prepared to receive a baby girl. I was amazed when I delivered a baby boy, but I am eternally grateful to God," Mrs Afotey said.



A happy father, Mr Abraham Appiah, who was by his wife at the Maternity ward, holding his baby, said the birth of his child on the first day of the year was a sign that 2021 would be a very good year for him and his family.



He said they were excited to welcome their first daughter after five years of marriage.



All the mothers thanked God for safe delivery and expressed excitement as friends and relations visited to congratulate them.





