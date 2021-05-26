Eight more communities in East Gonja get electricity

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Eight communities in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have been connected to the national grid under the Rural Electrification Project.



The commissioning of the project brings to an end over 25 years of struggle for electricity.



The beneficiary communities are Yahayili, Kunshi, Dagbambia, Matilapo, Sapurso, Kunkowu, Mabung and Nakpaye.



The project started in 2020.

At a short ceremony to commission the projects, the Chief of Dagbambia, Mahama Dramani, expressed gratitude to the former Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Adam Salifu Braimah, for fulfilling a campaign promise.



He is hopeful the electricity will open up some business opportunities for the people.



“Even if I die today, I will have a story to tell my ancestors that I saw electricity in this community. I want to thank the former MP and all who supported in getting us electricity.”



The former MP, in whose tenure the project began, said he feels accomplished as his priority was to connect the communities to the national grid.



He assured the people that he will continue to lobby for more projects as a member of the ruling party to the communities.



“I assured you I will ensure you are connected to the national grid and today Insha Allah that has been fulfilled.”



For his part, the Assemblyman for the Dagbambia Electoral Area, Abdulai Issahaku, said the intervention will curb the increasing cases of snake bites due to the lack of electricity.



“It used to be very dark at night and reptiles were disturbing us because we couldn’t see through the darkness but now the place will be bright for us to see them.”



This brings to over 25 communities connected to the national grid from the municipality since 2017.