Eid up-fitr: May your sacrifices engender economic prosperity - Dr Akpraku

Source: George Ansah, Contributor

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has called on Muslims to continuously pray for peace and prosperity for the country.



He commended Muslims in Ghana for their sacrifice and spiritual renewable as they end their month-long Ramadan fast on Thursday, May 13, 2021.



While wishing them Eid Mubarak, the former presidential aspirant said, “I wish all my Muslim friends and families a Happy Eid Mubarak, May this month of sacrifice, devotion, spiritual renewal and commitment to prescriptions of the Holy Book engender economic prosperity, social cohesion and abundant peace in our beloved country Ghana. Happy Eid Mubarak”.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which observed by Muslims across the globe.



This year’s celebration was held virtually as Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Chief Imam to pray.



President Akufo-Addo made an appearance at the event held at the forecourt of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.