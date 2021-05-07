Eid-ul-Fitr: May 13 declared as a statutory public holiday

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

The Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, May 13 2021 as a statutory national public holiday.



According to a statement signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the holiday is to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities for Muslim faithful to mark the end of the Holy Month of fasting; Ramadan.



"The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, 13th May, 2021 which marks Eid-ul-Fitr, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement read.



The year's Ramadan commenced on April 13 following the local sighting of the moon in the Volta Region, as per a communication from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu nuhu Sharubutu. This year's fast is the second straight Ramadan being undertaken with the Coronavirus pandemic still raging globally.



At the beginning of the fast, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia admonished all Muslims to use the occasion to reflect and renew their faith in Allah.



He also urged all to observe the COVID-19 protocols during and after the holy month.