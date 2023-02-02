Egyapa Mercer rejects reports claiming he said first consignment of Oil-for-Gold was paid for with cash

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has rejected reports attributed to him that the first consignment of the Oil-For-Gold policy was paid for with cash.



After the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced the policy, which has earned plaudits from some industry players, the first consignment of Oil under the policy was delivered in January.



A report by an Accra-based radio station on Tuesday, with the headline " Ghana paid for 40,000 tons of oil instead of gold - Egyapa Mercer," emerged, suggesting that the first consignment was not paid for with gold.



The Deputy Energy Minister has however rejected the claim attributed to him, by insisting on his Facebook page that the headline attributed to him is "pure mischievous" as the story does not support the headline.



Egyapa Mercer posted a picture of the headline alongside the two quotes from him used in the story, to prove he did not say what the headline attributed to him.



"When the story does NOT support the headline, one wonders whether it’s pure mischief or something else," the Deputy Minister posted.



He signed off his post with the hashtags #DMBIsFlawless, clearly expressing his support to the vice president for championing the much-talked-about policy.