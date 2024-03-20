Effutu NDC embarks on '24-hour Economy' walk at Winneba

Politics of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reassured Ghanaians of his determination to resolve the challenges and problems they are facing when he returns to office.



The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2024 presidential candidate gave the assurance in a massage delivered on his behalf by Mustapha Gbande Foyo, the Deputy National Secretary, who represented him during a five-hour-walk organised by the Effutu Constituency Executives, in collaboration with the Central Regional Executives of the Party at Winneba.



The walk was to sensitise residents on the proposed 24-hour economic policy and the need to get out in their numbers on December 7 to vote for former President Mahama and Dr James Kofi Annan, the Effutu Parliamentary Candidate.



Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Gbande Foyo and Dr Annan led thousands of supporters of the party, clad in party colours from the Winneba Senior High School junction, through the principal streets to the main lorry station, where they were addressed by leadership of the Party.



Foyo said: “This year’s election is not to test any body but it is for the electorates to assess themselves and vote wisely for a person with all the qualities and that person is John Mahama.



“We are tired of harassment and intimidation and corruption, and I hope the people of Effutu will come out in their numbers to participate in this year’s election for the NDC to bring total development to Ghana.”



He called on the party supporters to campaign for the party to ensure victory on December 7 to make the 24-hour economy, among other policies, a reality to create jobs for the youth.



Prof Asiedu urged the people of Effutu to adopt the Assin North formula and vote massively for the NDC.



Dr Annan, on his part, expressed appreciation to the people for the full participation in the walk to honour former President John Mahama.