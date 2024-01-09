Effiduase Chief endorses Seth Acheampong to lead New Juaben North for accelerated dev’t

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Koforidua Effiduase, Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, has endorsed Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong’s bid to become the Member of Parliament for the New Juaben North Constituency in 2025.



According to the Chief, Seth Kwame Acheampong is a true royal of the land, and his vision will accelerate development and improve the living standard of the people.



“Kwame Acheampong is not just from Effiduase; he’s a true royal of Effiduase. He’s my Gyaasihene. The current Gyaasihene Nana Baffour Amofa Aku II is his direct uncle,” declared Nana Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II.



Encouraging the entire Effiduaseman, especially the NPP delegates, the Chief called upon them to rally behind Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, hailing him as a genuine catalyst for development and peace in the Eastern Region.



“Kwame Acheampong is a true agent of development and peace in the Region. We’re privileged to have such a gentleman as a son of this land. All Effiduaseman should support him. His party delegates should support him,” urged Okoawia Dwumo Baabu II.



The Chief said this when the Minister and his entourage joined the celebration of the first Akwasidae at the Effiduase Palace.



In response, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nana Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, his kingsmen, and the entire Effiduaseman for the support.



He assured that he is ready to serve the people of New Juaben North for accelerated development and improved living standards of the people.



He supported the Akwasidae celebration with cartons of drinks, bottled water, Schnapps and undisclosed items.



Seth Kwame Acheampong is staging a comeback to Parliament, having served the people of Mpraeso as a Member of Parliament.



He faces stiff competition from Nana Osei Adjei, Joseph Osei Djaba, Philip Twum Yeboah, and Sampson Kwesi Annor in his bid to get the nod of delegates during parliamentary primaries of the NPP on January 27, 2024 to serve the people of New Juaben North.



Seth Acheampong, however, is in pole position, having received an overwhelming endorsement from the majority of the delegates and former chairman of the constituency Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang.



Addressing delegates and supporters a few weeks ago after filing nomination form, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang testified to the competence, hard work, humility, and vision of Mr. Acheampong for the youth in New Juaben North.



“I am supporting him because he is hardworking. He has shown commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth. He is purposely coming to provide jobs for the youth,” Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang said.



Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang added “today, is the first time in my entire 16 years as a constituency chairman that I am seeing everybody supporting a candidate who is going to file his nomination form. This is a testament that NPP will by all means retain power. The person who is going to represent New Juaben North, a revered person who is taking over leadership after Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Nana Adjei Boateng.”



