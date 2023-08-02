Education performance continue to decline in Atorkor- Chief of Atorkor

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Chief of Atorkor, a fishing community in Anloga district of the Volta Region, Torgbui Akumey-Geli Adzololo III has expressed worry over poor academic performance in the community's basic school.



Atorkor District Assembly D/A Basic School has students population of over two hundred including 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.



The school has a befitting educational infrastructure and other materials, which facilitates teaching and learning championed by citizens of the community and its people in the diaspora.



According to the Chief, despite the huge investment in terms of materials and resources by the Atorkor Development Foundation over the years as proved futile because the academic outcome of the school is not encouraging.



Torgbui Adzololo said he understands that the reason for the poor academic performance is complex but it things can be done to change the situation.



He said: "I am accurately aware of the reasons are multifunctional and perhaps complex but at the same time i believe very strongly that this can be turned around".



He added that the Atorkor Development Foundation will continue to play it's role in order to change the situation with a call on parents, the District Assembly authorities, teachers and other stakeholders to work collaboratively.



Torgbui Akumey Geli Adzorlolo noted this during a commissioning ceremony of Atorkor early year education center and 14th speech and prize giving day of the Basic School on Wednesday, 26 July, 2023.



The state of the art centre was championed by the Atorkor Development Foundation, Chiefs of the area and with financial support from a United Kingdom (UK) based school and church, the Royal Masonic School for Girls and the Central Baptist Church, Chelmsford, England.



The Chief said the Atorkor Development Foundation championed the center to provide a solid foundation of education to children. pre- school children.



Awards were given to some students for their excellent performance. Some individuals were also given recognition for their contributions towards the development of education in the area.