Education minister enstooled Nkusuohene of Tepa

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Omanhene of Tepa traditional area, Dr. Nana Adusei Ahwerewa Ampem I, has installed the Education minister and MP for Bosomtwi constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adu-Twum as the the Nkusuohene of Tepa.



The chieftaincy title giving to the Minister was Nana Yaw Adu- Twum I.



The colourful ceremony was held at the Chief's palace with lots of dignitaries gracing the occasion. The minister was honoured for his enormous contribution that has brought success to Ghana's education.



Apart from his contributions to the educational development, the Omanhene said the minister has also assisted Tepa and its environs in many aspects when it comes to development.



The chief further entreated the new Nkusuohene to continue with his good works.



"As your new title indicates, we expect you to do more. You're already a development agent and we still expect you to do more", the chief said.



The Chief further called on the education minister to take very good care of the Tepa Senior High School to see its transformation to a class.



According to him, the school which has almost 5000 population has lots of challenges including lack of enough dormitories, which is a major challenge, dinning hall and tables. He also disclosed that the school was also in dire need of a library facility and science laboratories.



In addition, the chief commended the Minister cum new Nkusuohene for giving the school a good headmaster but however appealed for the transfer of some teachers. According to him, most of the old teachers were putting up some bad characters that were not helping the school.



"I humbly urge you to transfer most of the old teachers and teachers who put up bad behaviours. Most of them put up bad behaviours that tarnish the image of the school, we don't deserve that. This message is very important to me and I urge you to do it very quickly for me. Kindly work on it fast and I will be happy", the chief pleaded.



Speaking after his installation, the Minister thanked the Tepa Manhene and his elders for such an honour where he indicated that he had accepted the new title in good faith.



Promising to do more for the community, the Minister said he was going to make sure the area becomes a model for most parts of the country due to its developmental infrastructure.



He also pledged to make sure all the request made by the Chief and his elders on the SHS were going to be fulfilled, in addition to a support he was going to offer to the ongoing college of education project to see its fastest completion.