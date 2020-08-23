Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Education: Vote for Akufo-Addo, vote for hope – Dr Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education

A Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Second Cycle Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said the decision Ghanaians will make on December 7 when they go to the polls have far-reaching ramifications for the future of the country especially its school children.



He said a vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will mean a continuation of the good investments made in the country’s educational sector.



Speaking during the unveiling of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 elections manifesto document on Saturday, August 22, the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament explained that huge investments have been made by President Akufo-Addo to enable Ghanaian children have access to quality education.



To that end, he said the NPP should be voted for in the elections in order for Ghanaians to continue enjoying these policies.



He said: “The decision we make on December 7 has a wide ramifications for the future of this country. When we vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, this nation will be forever transformed. Education is very key.



“In December 7 when you go to the polls, you are going to the polls to vote for hope, you are going to the polls to vote for transformation.



“You are going to the polls to vote for a leader who is fiercely determined that the fortunes of this nation will forever be transformed.”





