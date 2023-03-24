Education Ministry targets 60:40 enrolment into science and humanity courses

Regional News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the Ministry as part of its 2018 – 2030 strategic plan is committed to improving enrolment in the Sciences at all levels of the country’s education system.



He said the need for more science graduates in the country cannot be overemphasized owing to the growing number of companies and businesses in the sciences and technology value chain.



The Ministry has targeted achieving a 60:40 ratio of enrolment into the sciences and humanities at the tertiary level by 2030.



Dr. Adutwum mentioned the construction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, Schools, resourcing of existing science schools, the introduction of the STEMNNOVATION Programme, the introduction of Pre-Engineering Courses and the provision of scholarships as well as other financial support to STEM students as some of the programmes to boost and facilitate the achievement of the 60:40 ratio by 2030.



