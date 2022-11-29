Economic crisis: Marriages are collapsing under this government - Minority

Politics of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking member of the finance committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has said marriages are collapsing in recent times due to the high cost of living.



According to him, the government has failed to address the concerns in the 2023 budget, and this will only worsen the cost of living due to the poor economy in which the country finds itself.



While debating the 2023 budget in parliament, “this budget fails to address the concerns that we have. Mr Speaker, unemployment is now becoming national security crisis. Mr Speaker, there is a massive cost of living crisis we find ourselves. Mr. Speaker, it will surprise you to know that marriages are collapsing because of this government because the cost of living is becoming so high, Mr speaker that is where we find ourselves."



Members of Parliament (MPs) have commenced debate on the 2023 budget statement.



This comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, appeared before the house in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate by presenting the government budget to the house.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



In a year that has seen some of the worst economic downturns in the fourth republic, the minister presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to parliament.



NYA/BOG



