Easy Water for Everyone Organisation to provide 60 communities with potable drinking water

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Easy Water Foundation

Easy Water for Everyone, a non-profit organisation with the aim of addressing the lack of potable water in sub-Saharan Africa has provided some 26 communities in Ghana with pure and safe drinking water and is in the pipeline of doing more.



The Organisation founded by Linda Donald and Dr. Nathan Levin has since in 2018, reached out to many Ghanaian communities such as Kumi and Boahenkwaa, near Kumasi, Pediatorkop, Alorkpem, Baitrenya, and Adjim, near Big Ada, Kpetsukpanya, Tuanikorpe, Aflive Korpengua, and Amekustekorpe, near Ada Esturial Islands among others.



To mark the World Water Day celebration, the Group is at the brink of providing some 25 communities in Uganda and Senegal with a portable water system that requires no electricity.



Country Director for Ghana, Harrison Matti says it is the objective of the Organisation to breach the gap of water supply especially when the government faces financial and geographical constraint in addressing the menace.



Areas over the years that have been targeted by the Group he indicated are communities where simple pipe scheme, as well as rigs, cannot access, areas without power supply, hard-to-reach communities, and communities with access to underground or surface water.



Most often than not, such communities are located in the rural areas, as a result, are deprived of enjoying a part of the national cake, he noted.



He, therefore, revealed that about 60 communities in Ghana have been listed in the next three years to receive these potable water devices before the end of 2024.



The water system device, NUF500s provided by the Group can be operated by gravity or a hand pump to feed water through the hemodialyzers, which are capable of removing 100 per cent of harmful bacteria, viruses and parasites making it safe for drinking.



Since its operation, he said, Easy Water for Everyone Organisation has collaborated with other institutions such as Dialyze Direct that has helped reduce the high risk of kidney diseases as a result of drinking contaminated water.



According to him, it is imperative for every child and adult to have good water especially when the world has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, a phenomenon that requires the washing of hands to prevent contraction of the virus.



“We have been doing this for years and it is something we will continue to do despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its limitations. Everybody deserves water; good, clean water and we find pleasure in providing it,” he added.



Easy Water for Everyone primarily serves communities in West Africa, providing pure water to 16,000 people across 35 villages. They are currently capable of producing in excess of 50,000 litres of pure water daily.



The organization is powered by its drive to serve the many communities in Africa that are often overlooked by current water treatment programs due to their remote location and lack of infrastructure.