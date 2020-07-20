Regional News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

Eastern region Chief calls for establishment of police station

Nana Appiah Bediako, Krontihene of Dome in the Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region, on Monday reiterated the call for the establishment of a police station to help curb frequent crimes in the area.



At the Domeman Ahenfie (palace), Nana Appiah Bediako told newsmen that not a day passes without residents reporting of missing items including goats, fowls, personal belongings and foodstuffs from their farms and households.



He said in 2019 for instance, stealing of animals, cocoa beans and assaults were the order of the day and recently, armed robbers attacked and robbed passengers of their cash, mobile phones and bags at Kuano Jin, an adjoining community where victims who hesitated to hand over their belongings were brutalised.



The chief said in the above incident the victims mostly, traders were returning from Anum Apapam market to Suhum when they were attacked.



Nana Appiah Bediako explained further that stool elders of Dome have rehabilitated a building which housed the former “Cocoa Services”, to be used as police station, and contains offices and other facilities befitting a Police Station and living quarters.



He said “since July, 2015 the Dome Community made an appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for a police station, and copied to the then Ayensuano District Police Commander, the then Ayensuano District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, but to no avail”, and expressed regret that their appeal has not yielded any result.



According to him, when the station is provided it would equally benefit adjoining communities like Kuano, Achiansa, Abobri and other small villages.



He, therefore, called on the authorities as a matter of urgency to come to their aid by establishing a police station in the area to help stem crime.

