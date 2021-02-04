Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

Eastern Regional library to improve reading capabilities of 50,000 children

File photo of a child reading

The Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has targeted to reach out to more than 50,000 school children in the Eastern Region through its “Yenko Library” initiative.



The initiative, yet to be out-doored, is geared towards upgrading the reading habits of the children through the distribution of 50,000 reading materials to both library and non-library users to complement teaching and learning and catch up with contact hours lost due to the COVID-19 stay home.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Evans Korletey-Tene, the Eastern Regional Director, GLA, said the “Yenko Library” was one of the initiatives by the Region to eradicate learning poverty among school children.



He said research had shown that most children under 10 years could not read nor understood what they read, a deficiency termed; “Learning poverty” and that such initiatives would help address the issue.



Mr Korletey-Tene said children in communities where there were libraries could go and read and borrow some books, whiles those with no libraries would be supplied books through the mobile library van every two weeks.



He, therefore, called on individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to get on board to support the initiative for the wellbeing of the future generation.