Earth tremors are natural disasters, we can't predict them - Geologist explains

The Head of Geological Engineering Department at the University of Mines & Technology, Assoc. Prof. Micheal Affam, has described Wednesday’s earth tremor as a geological hazard adding that tremors cannot easily be predicted.



Following the multiple earth tremors which were recorded in some parts of Accra, on June 24, 2020, between 10:50 pm and 11:00 pm. Ghanaians have been torn into fear with many wondering if the tremors could be a signal of an upcoming earthquake.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, Prof. Micheal Affam explained that “earthquakes are not easily predictable but there are signals, the tremors that we have been experiencing is a signal to tell us that probably the bigger one could happen as it did in 1939”.



Ghana has recorded three cases of earthquakes which took place in the year 1862, 1906 with the major occurrence on June 22, 1939, which claimed the lives of 17 people. There have also been records of tremors dating back to 1997, 2018 and 2019.



The recent tremor took many by surprise with persons questioning why the Geological Survey Authority failed to forewarn citizens.



However, Geologist, Prof. Micheal Affam assured Ghanaians that equipment have been placed along earthquake-prone areas to pick up signals adding that the Geological Authority still continues to build systems that will help them respond positively to an earthquake if it should happen.



“No country is ready for an earthquake. It’s a geological hazard however because it is evitable countries make preparations towards its occurrence. Ghana has done just that, we have put in place an equipment called Seismometers, one of which was located around Achimota is what picked the signal. The country’s Geological Survey Authority has placed some of them along vulnerable areas within the country such that whenever there is a trigger the equipment can record,” he told GhanaWeb.



Some affected areas of the Wednesday's tremor include Dzorwulu, Lapaz, Weija, Achimota, Gbawe, Madina, Tema among others.





