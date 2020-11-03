Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

EP church Acting Moderator cuts sod for Adaklu Kodzobi Chapel

The new Chapel is estimated at GH¢450,000.00

Reverend Elisha E. Attu, Acting Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana has cut the sod for the construction of a new chapel for thwe Edem Congregation at Adaklu Kodzobi.



The Chapel, which would have a sitting capacity of 2,000, is estimated to cost GH¢450,000.00.



Rev. Attu praised the Congregation for the initiative.



He appealed to Christians to be ambassadors of peace before, during and after the general elections on December 7.



"We cannot have the freedom to worship our Lord Jesus Christ when there are chaos and instability hence the need for us as Christians to be in the forefront in the spread of the message for peace," he admonished.



Rev. Philip Atsiago, SSNIT Flats District Pastor of the Church, in a sermon on the theme "Serving in Humility" appealed to those in leadership positions to eschew pride and to serve in humility.



"Leadership is not a right but a privilege bestowed on us by God so we must emulate Jesus Christ, the great master who humbled himself to serve mankind," he advised.



Rev. Atsiago reminded leaders that they would account for their stewardship.



An appeal for funds for the project yielded 6,000 Ghana Cedis and two hundred bags of cement out of which Togbe Dzegblade IV, the Chief of the community, donated one hundred bags.

