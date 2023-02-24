EOCO boss awarded in USA for contributing to law enforcement in Africa, America

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The first female Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has been honoured at the just-ended edition of the Black History Festival and Achievers Award in Columbus, Ohio USA.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was awarded a medal and citation for her significant role in law enforcement and investment protection in Africa and America.



The award was given to her by the Bureau for International Development Exchanges and Commerce-BIDEC in collaboration with the African Union Mission in the United States.



The three-day Black History Festival, which was held at the Renaissance Downtown Columbus Hotel, was aimed at fostering ties between America and Africans in the diaspora, as well as in the areas of trade, investment, and development in Africa.



Ambassador Hilda Suka Mafudze, Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States of America, spoke via Skype in her keynote address on the need to strengthen the existing collaboration between the two continents toward achieving their developmental goals.



She further urged the business community to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the existence of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) to do business in Africa.



The first female Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs), has been honoured at the just-ended edition of the Black History Festival and Achievers Award in Columbus, Ohio USA.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was awarded a medal and citation for her significant role in law enforcement and investment protection in Africa and America.



The award was given to her by the Bureau for International Development Exchanges and Commerce-BIDEC in collaboration with the African Union Mission in the United States.



The three-day Black History Festival, which was held at the Renaissance Downtown Columbus Hotel, was aimed at fostering ties between America and Africans in the diaspora, as well as in the areas of trade, investment, and development in Africa.



Ambassador Hilda Suka Mafudze, Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States of America, spoke via Skype in her keynote address on the need to strengthen the existing collaboration between the two continents toward achieving their developmental goals.



She further urged the business community to take advantage of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the existence of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) to do business in Africa.



On her part, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who spoke at a panel discussion, assured American investors not to be skeptical about doing business in Ghana, as there are stringent laws to protect their investments.



But however, reminded them of the need to conduct due diligence on their partners in Ghana and avoid bending the rules and not following the right processes to invest in the West African country.