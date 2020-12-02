General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

ELECTION DESK: Did Richard Quashigah make his two terms as MP worth it? - Constituents speak

play videoRichard Quashigah won the Keta parliamentary seat in 2012 and 2016

He served constituents for 8 years, following his election and re-election in 2012 and 2016 respectively. As Member of Parliament, Richard Mawuli Koku Quashigah was mandated to represent Keta in parliament.



His roles included legislation, and the lobbying of developmental projects for the area for progression.



To what extent did he fulfill these obligations?



GhanaWeb, as part of its accountability tour on Election Desk, visited the Keta Constituency, to find out from residents, their thoughts about their outgoing MP after his second term in the house.



They also, among other things, expressed their expectations of the incoming MP who will get the nod in the December 7 polls.



