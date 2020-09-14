Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: GNA

EKMA holds capacity building for NABCO trainees

NABCO beneficiaries have been urged to learn, train and gather experience from their area of post

Mr Bishop Mensah Aidoo, the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) Coordinator of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO)has advised NABCO trainees to actively engage themselves in the NABCO online courses to upgrade themselves for the job market.



He said the online courses were aimed at providing extra training and equipping them with diverse ways of enhancing their skills.



Mr Aidoo who said this at a day's career development training for NABCO trainees at Kwesiminstim in the Western Region, told the trainees to conduct themselves well at their various work places.



The training programme formed part of the exit plans for the NABCO trainees to equip them with the skills and mindset they needed for the job market.



He urged them to participate in all the activities at their work places and should be ready to learn new things to enhance their skills.



The Municipal Chief Executive of EKMA, Mr Kojo Acquah said though NABCO was a temporary initiative, it was in government's plans to provide a lasting solution to unemployment in the country hinting that government was planning to make NABCO trainees permanent staff at their various work places next year when re-elected.



Mr Acquah however stressed that to be maintained at their work places permanently was not automatic, but only hardworking trainees would benefit.



He in this regard urged them to work hard, exhibit competence and uniqueness in their duties.



"Use this opportunity to learn, train and acquire skills and experience from your area of post in order not to be left out in the job opportunities"



Ms Josephina Abbah from the Business Advisory Centre educated the trainees on the Master Card Foundation, self-empowerment and how the youth could create their own businesses.



As part of government's social intervention programmes, the Nation Builders Corps popularly known as NABCO was introduced to provide the youth with temporary employment and also to improve on their skills to meet the demands of the job market.

