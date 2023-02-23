EIB staff angry as management orders them to give Duffuor campaign massive coverage despite unpaid salary

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The staff of EIB Network are enraged over a directive from the media group's management issued to them to give off their best in the coverage of their founder's political campaign beginning today, Thursday, 23 February 2023.



An internal mail signed by EIB's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Santokh Singh Ram Singh, according to our sources, impressed upon the various news departments of the media giant to play ball and give the political campaign of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor extensive coverage, as he readies himself to pick nomination forms to run for the flag bearer slot of the National Democratic Congress.



The memo, sources familiar with the situation say, has enraged the workers, some of whom complained bitterly about what they see as the management's "insensitivity" to their plight and "gross injustice" to their welfare since they have not been paid for between 14 and 17 months or more.



The aggrieved and agitated staff, some of whom have families who depend on them, are wondering why they should continue to lend their support to their founder and his presidential ambition, as he fritters more cash on his campaign trail while they starve.



They have subsequently hinted at a protest against Duffuor's candidature if the management fails to pay them their accrued arrears since the pressure being mounted on them from their dependents is no more tolerable.



The National Democratic Congress, today, Thursday, 23 February 2023, officially opened nominations for the election of presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



“I am happy to announce that tomorrow, I will pick forms at 9 am to contest to be the next NDC flag bearer by the grace of the Almighty God. To all comrades who have lost hope, I say to you today, that HOPE is HERE!



The journey to rescue and reposition the NDC for VICTORY 2024 begins!” Dr. Duffuor wrote on his official Facebook page.